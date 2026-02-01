Union Budget Fails Punjab Once Again, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann | ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's ministers on Sunday held that the Union budget has once again failed to meet the expectations of Punjab.

Stating that the budget offers no MSP guarantee for farmers, no employment assurance for the youth, and no relief for industry or taxation, the chief minister held that the Centre has taken no concrete steps to strengthen Punjab’s economy, once again treating the state and its people unfairly.

Chief minister Mann said Punjabis are hardworking and resilient, and despite repeated neglect by the Centre, AAP government and Punjab's people will unite to rebuild Punjab and make it economically strong on their own.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema also pointed out that there has been no increase in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, nor any concrete support for strengthening mandi infrastructure, leaving agrarian states to fend for themselves.

He said Punjab's farmers feed the nation, yet the Union government continues to neglect investment in the very systems that ensure food security.

Also Watch:

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian held that despite Punjab filling the national granary, its farmers have once again been left empty-handed. He said the Budget offers no clear roadmap for MSP beyond wheat and rice, exposing the Centre’s lack of seriousness towards farmers’ income security.

AAP minister Aman Arora also strongly condemned the Union budget alleging that Punjab, in particular, has once again been subjected to step-motherly treatment. There is no provision for any new major project for the state, despite Punjab’s historic contributions, from independence, then feeding the nation during food shortages to standing at the forefront during difficult times, he alleged.