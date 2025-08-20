NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Gang Rape Of 20-Year-Old Woman In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 20-year-old woman, who had gone out with her fiancé, was allegedly raped by four persons, who also assaulted her partner in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, after managing to escape from the attackers, they reached the police station to register an FIR.
The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
The report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as the health of the victim
