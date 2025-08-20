 NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Gang Rape Of 20-Year-Old Woman In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Gang Rape Of 20-Year-Old Woman In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Gang Rape Of 20-Year-Old Woman In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 20-year-old woman, who had gone out with her fiancé, was allegedly raped by four persons, who also assaulted her partner in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, after managing to escape from the attackers, they reached the police station to register an FIR.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Read Also
NHRC Issues Notice Over Man’s Suicide After Alleged Police Torture In Uttar Pradesh
article-image

The report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as the health of the victim

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations