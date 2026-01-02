 Sikh Taxi Driver Hardeep Singh Toor Helps Woman Deliver A Baby In Canada's Freezing -23 C
A routine hospital run turned extraordinary for Calgary taxi driver Hardeep Singh Toor when he helped deliver a baby girl in his cab during a winter storm. With temperatures at minus 23°C and icy roads, the baby arrived just moments before reaching the hospital. Both mother and newborn were healthy

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image

What was supposed to be a routine late-night trip to the hospital became an unforgettable experience for Calgary taxi driver Hardeep Singh Toor, who helped bring a baby girl into the world from the back seat of his cab during extreme winter conditions.

A routine dispatch that quickly escalated

The incident happened last Saturday night when Toor received an urgent dispatch call, the kind taxi drivers are accustomed to when emergencies arise. Expecting a fast but straightforward drive, he was taken aback when he arrived at the pickup point and saw a woman in advanced labor, barely able to walk, being supported by her partner.

Speaking to Global News, Toor recalled being shocked by the situation as the woman was clearly in severe pain and struggling to move.

Battling a winter storm to reach the hospital

Adding to the urgency was Calgary’s harsh weather. Temperatures had plunged to minus 23 degrees Celsius, and a winter storm had left roads dangerously slippery. Despite the conditions, Toor focused on keeping his passengers safe and calm as he began the roughly 30-minute drive to Peter Lougheed Centre, one of Calgary’s major hospitals.

Navigating icy roads in near-freezing temperatures, Toor said his only priority was reaching the hospital as quickly and safely as possible.

Baby arrives just moments too soon

With the hospital already in sight, just a few blocks away from the emergency entrance, the situation took a dramatic turn. Before Toor could pull up to the hospital lights, the baby was born inside the cab.

Moments later, the sound of a newborn crying filled the vehicle, a sound Toor described as an instant wave of relief after several tense seconds.

Hospital staff step in

Once the taxi stopped, Toor immediately alerted hospital security, explaining that a baby had just been delivered in his back seat. Medical staff rushed out within moments and took over care of the mother and newborn, ensuring both were safe and stable.

According to Toor, the baby’s father was overwhelmed with happiness and emotion as medical professionals stepped in.

A healthy baby and an unforgettable memory

While Toor didn’t learn the baby girl’s name, he was told she was healthy and doing well. When asked if this was the first time he had started a trip with two passengers and arrived with three, Toor laughed and confirmed it was a first, and likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

He described the moment as the best memory of his life, one he’ll never forget.

