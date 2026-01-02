‘He’s About to Die…’: Somali-American Woman Threatens Elon Musk During TikTok Live; Billionaire Responds 'Then It Is War' | VIDEO

A Somali-American woman allegedly threatened Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, during a TikTok live stream that has now gone viral. In the video, the woman, wearing a burqa, is seen holding an iPad that plays Musk’s recent reactions and criticisms of alleged fraud involving Somali-run daycares and businesses in Minnesota.
Although she primarily speaks her native language in the video, she is heard saying in English, “I wouldn’t worry too much about him. He about to die.” The woman also accused Musk of interfering in Minnesota affairs and later alleged that his actions were racist.
Musk Responds
Elon Musk, known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter), responded to the viral video. In one post, he called the woman “Wonderful people,” and in a follow-up, wrote, “Then it is war.”
Concerns About Minnesota Politics
Musk has previously expressed concerns about the motives of U.S. politicians Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, suggesting that both, being immigrants from Somalia and Uganda respectively, may not fully place their allegiance with the United States.
Musk’s Remarks on Immigration and Politics
Speaking on the Katie Miller Podcast, Musk said,“Ilhan Omar, who was voted into Congress by a large group of people from Somalia, which is really far from Somalia, or Mamdani, who was elected mayor, by a majority of people not born in America. That’s my understanding at least.”
He added, “We just don’t want to turn into a, you know, communist hellhole, basically.”