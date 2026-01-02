 'Logon Ke Dil Badal Gaye Hain': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Recalls Conversation With Pak Aunty In Oath-Taking Speech; Video
Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s 112th mayor, becoming its first Muslim and South Asian leader. In his inaugural address, he recalled a life-changing interaction with a Pakistani woman, quoting her words in Urdu. Mamdani thanked his parents and wife as thousands of supporters gathered in Lower Manhattan to witness the historic ceremony.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
New York CIty Mayor Zohran Mamdani Recalls Conversation With Pakistani Woman | X

Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani on Thursday (January 1) was sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor. He scripted history by becoming the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the city. During his speech, the democratic socialist recalled his interaction with a Pakistani woman which changed his life.

“I spoke to a Pakistani aunty named Samina, who told me this movement had fostered something too rare: softness in people’s hearts,” Mamdani said. The NYC mayor, in his debut address, quoted Samina's words in Urdu. He further stated, "Logon ke dil badal gye hai (people’s hearts have changed)."

Video Of Mamdani's Speech:

During his speech, the NYC mayor thanked his parents and wife for his success. "Thank you to my parents, Mama and Baba, for raising me, for teaching me how to be in this world, and for having brought me to this city. Thank you to my family, from Kampala to Delhi. And thank you to my wife, Rama, for being my best friend, and for always showing me the beauty in everyday things," he said.

Thousands of Mamdani's supporters gathered in Lower Manhattan to witness his oath-taking ceremony. The supporters wore merchandise such as pins, hats and T-shirts emblazoned with Mamdani's name and images.

