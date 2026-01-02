'Jaan Se Maarne Ki Dhamki Dete Hain': Meerut Man Alleges Wife & Viral Influencer Shadab Jakati Threaten Him For Objecting To Reel Collaborations | VIDEO

Instagram influencer Shadab Jakatia alongside Iram making reel inside what looks like a train coach | X/ @SachinGuptaUP

Social media content creator Iram has been accused by her husband, Khurshid, a resident of Meerut, of staying away from home for several days while collaborating on videos with Instagram influencer Shadab Jakati. Khurshid has alleged that when he objects to her continued absences, both Iram and Jakati threaten him with violence.

In a video now widely circulating on social media by a X user @SachinGuptaUP, Iram and Jakati are seen sitting inside a car making a reel content in a light-hearted conversation, laughter while sitting next to each other inside what looks like a train coach. The post directly quotes Khurshid’s complaint: “My wife stays out for many days with Shadab. When I protest, both threaten to kill me.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Iram Responds

In the same clip, Iram is heard defending her actions, stating that her collaborations with Jakati are strictly professional and help support her family.

“I get paid for the work I do with Shadab Jakati, and that is how I provide for and raise our children,” she says.

No Police Complaint So Far

As of now, no formal police complaint has been registered in connection with the allegations. Authorities have not released any information regarding an investigation and no official action has been taken so far.

Who Is Shadab Jakati?

Shadab Jakati rose to fame with his viral reel “10 rupaye wala biscuit kitne ka hai ji,” which earned him millions of followers across social media platforms. Known for relatable small-town comedy skits, Jakati commands a massive online presence, with over 10 million followers across platforms, including approximately 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube, millions on Instagram, and around 4.4 million followers on Facebook.

In November 2025, Jakati was briefly arrested in Meerut over an allegedly obscene video involving a minor girl. The influencer later clarified that the girl was his daughter and issued a public apology, mentioning that there was no malicious intent. He was later released on bail.

About Iram

Iram, whose full name is not widely publicised, is a Meerut-based content creator who frequently collaborates with Shadab Jakati. She appears in several comedy reels and videos alongside him, often portraying light-hearted roles involving on-screen chemistry and humorous exchanges.