Centre To Release Commemorative Stamp and Coin Honouring Jain Saint Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj On 150th Birth Anniversary

The central government has announced the release of a commemorative postal stamp and quaternary coin in memory of Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj, a revered Jain saint, reformer, and national figure whose 150th birth anniversary is being observed this year.

Long-Pursued Initiative

Mumbai-based social and cultural organisation, Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, which has been pursuing this initiative for the last two decades, said that the honour marks a moment of profound cultural and historical significance for the nation. A gazette notification for the commemorative coin was issued by the finance ministry on September 1.

Siddharth Bothra, trustee, Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, Mumbai, expressed gratitude for the government decision. “This is a proud moment not just for the Jain community, but for the entire nation. Honouring Acharyaji with a commemorative stamp and coin is a recognition of his immense contributions to India’s freedom, social reforms, and nation-building.”

A Proud Moment for the Nation

The acharya was advisor to national leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Morarji Desai, who sought his guidance on matters of national importance, inspired by his wisdom and moral authority.

Role in Freedom Movement

The saint actively supported the freedom movement, promoted the principle of non-violence, and use of swadeshi products and ideals. He campaigned against caste-based discrimination, and championed the cause of women's education. Communities. He opposed blind faith and promoted the establishment of institutions to provide medical and educational aid to the poor. “His ideas about education of girls and caste-based discrimination were modern for the times,” said Bothra.

Social Reform Initiatives

The Jaskaran Bothra Foundation has sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preside over the national-level ceremony to release the commemorative stamp and coin. The event will bring together saints, monks, spiritual leaders, eminent dignitaries, and followers from across the country.