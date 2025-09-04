Thane: Two Minor Girls Missing From Sainik Chawl Area In Kalyan; Police Launch Probe | File Pic

Thane: Two minor girls, aged 15 and 16, from Sainik Chawl in Amardeep Vasahati, Kalyan West, have been missing for the past five days, raising serious concerns among their families. A complaint has been filed at Manpada Police Station, where it is suspected that the girls were abducted by an unknown individual.

According to the report, Ashabai Ganpat Kale, the mother of the 15-year-old girl, reported the disappearance and filed a formal complaint under Section 137(2) of the Indian Penal Code, 2023. The girls are residents of Sainik Chawl, and their families are engaged in the small trade of selling lemon and chilli, as reported by Loksatta.

The family originally hails from Pardhi Tanda, Pandadhari village in Jat taluka, Sangli district. The disappearance of both girls has caused deep distress within the family. Despite ongoing efforts, their whereabouts remain unknown.

The two girls have been missing since 12 noon on August 30. Initially, the family believed the girls might have gone out to see public Ganpati idols in Kalyan, as part of the Ganeshotsav celebrations. However, when they failed to return even after mealtime, the family grew concerned and began searching for them in the surrounding area, as per the report.

They contacted the girls' school friends and checked with relatives, but the girls were not found. After an extensive but unsuccessful search throughout Kalyan, the family lodged a police complaint, suspecting they may have been lured and abducted.

Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde has taken serious note of the matter and has formed special teams to trace the missing girls. Additionally, Assistant Police Inspector Rupali Karkade is conducting a parallel investigation to ensure a thorough probe into the incident. Police are actively investigating the case, and efforts are ongoing to locate the minors.