Chandra Grahan 2025: Blood Moon Illuminates Skies Over Madinah During Rare Lunar Eclipse - Watch VIDEO

 Chandra Grahan 2025: Blood Moon Illuminates Skies Over Madinah During Rare Lunar Eclipse
Chandra Grahan 2025: Blood Moon Illuminates Skies Over Madinah During Rare Lunar Eclipse

The rare event began with the Moon gradually slipping into Earth’s shadow before glowing a deep crimson hue, creating a striking sight near the minarets of Masjid an-Nabawi.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Blood Moon Illuminates Skies Over Madinah During Rare Lunar Eclipse | X

Madinah, September 07: The holy city of Madinah Al Munawwarah in Saudi Arabia witnessed a breath-taking celestial spectacle on Sunday (September 07) night as the total lunar eclipse also known as the Blood Moon appeared in the skies. The rare event began with the Moon gradually slipping into Earth’s shadow before glowing a deep crimson hue, creating a striking sight near the minarets of Masjid an-Nabawi.

Residents and visitors of Madinah gathered in awe as the phenomenon unfolded. Many of them captured the moment when the red Moon aligned beautifully with the mosque’s illuminated minarets. The sight was not only a marvel of nature but also carried a deep spiritual meaning for those present.

As the Blood Moon shone above the Prophet’s Mosque, people were reminded of the greatness of Allah’s creation. Prayers were offered and many sought forgiveness, reflecting on the words: “May Allah forgive our sins.”

For the faithful, the eclipse served as a moment of humility and remembrance of the Creator’s power, turning the night sky into a canvas of both beauty and reflection.

The Lunar Eclipse is being witnessed in many parts of India, however, Mumbaikars are not yet able to witness the rare Blood Moon due to heavy rains and cloud cover. The people in other parts of the country including, Lucknow, Guwahati, Delhi and others have witnessed the partial phase as it began.

