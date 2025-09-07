US Raid At Hyundai-LG Plant In Georgia Arrests 475, Mostly South Koreans In Largest Single-Site Immigration Operation - VIDEO | X/@osint613

Georgia: Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations conducted a large-scale raid on a Hyundai-LG Energy Solution plant under construction in Ellabell, Georgia, resulting in the arrest of 475 people.



The majority of those detained were South Korean nationals suspected of working illegally in the United States. The operation is reported to be the largest single-site enforcement action in the history of Homeland Security Investigations.

Illegal Work, Visa Violations and Diplomatic Backlash



The arrests follow a multi-month criminal investigation into unlawful employment practices and serious federal crimes at the site, which is intended to produce batteries for electric vehicles. Steven Schrank, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent in Atlanta, said those detained included individuals who crossed the US border illegally, those with visas not permitting work, and visa overstayers.



The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia revealed that some workers attempted to evade capture, with several fleeing into a sewage pond. Agents used a boat to retrieve the individuals, one of whom tried to overturn the boat in a desperate attempt to escape.

The raid has added to diplomatic tensions between Washington and Seoul, especially in the wake of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. South Korea's foreign ministry expressed concern that the economic activities of South Korean investors and the rights of nationals should not be "unjustly infringed."



Hyundai said that none of the detainees were directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company, while LG Energy Solution pledged full cooperation with authorities. James Woo of Asian Americans Advancing Justice said the Korean community in Savannah was in shock, struggling to find legal help or resources.