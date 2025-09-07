 Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rain Delays Blood Moon Sighting In Mumbai As Partial Phase Observed In Other Parts Of Country - VIDEO
However, the partial phase of the Lunar Eclipse has been witnessed in other parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Guwahati, West Bengal and Assam.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
Mumbai, September 07: Mumbai’s much-anticipated celestial event turned into a waiting game on Sunday night as rain and cloud cover delayed the first glimpse of the rare Blood Moon. However, the partial phase of the Lunar Eclipse has been witnessed in other parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Guwahati, West Bengal and Assam.

Many visuals have surfaced on social media showing the people witnessing the total Lunar Eclipse with enthusiasm and excitement. The partial phase of the Lunar Eclipse is being witnessed by the people across the country, except for Mumbaikars as the city is witnessing heavy rains at the time of the eclipse.

Thousands of sky-gazers must have gathered across the city hoping to witness the Moon turn crimson during the total lunar eclipse. But the rains played spoilsport and the Blood Moon is not visible yet. However, people hope that the rains might stop and they will also be able to witness the unique cosmic drama in their city with their own eyes.

The eclipse began at 9:58 pm, but thick monsoon clouds covered the sky, leaving many disappointed.

The Blood Moon was expected to peak at 11:42 pm, glowing its brightest shade of red. However, heavy rains and a heavy cloud cover meant that only occasional breaks in the sky offered fleeting glimpses of the eclipse.

Many visuals have surfaced from the other parts of the country, where people are seen witnessing the event with binoculars, high-resolution cameras and telescopes.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: When And Where To Watch 'Blood Moon' In India
"I saw it, but it was a little blurry. I saw it for the first time. I know when it happens. It happens when the Earth is perfectly between the Sun and the Moon..." said a little girl to ANI, who reached Nehru Planetarium in Delhi to watch the Lunar Eclipse.

