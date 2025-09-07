 Chandra Grahan 2025: Mumbai to Witness Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse on September 7; Check Out Timings
On 7 September 2025, Mumbai will experience a total lunar eclipse, or Blood Moon, visible today, showcasing the Moon's striking red color during this special event.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Chandra Grahan 2025 | File image

Mumbai’s skyline will transform into a natural theatre on Saturday, 7 September 2025, as the city witnesses a rare total lunar eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon. Residents will be able to watch the Moon turn a stunning red hue when it passes completely into Earth’s shadow, making this one of the most anticipated Chandra Grahan events in Mumbai.

Eclipse Timings In Mumbai

The celestial show begins at 8:57 pm IST with the penumbral phase. The total eclipse will be visible from 11:00 pm to 12:22 am IST on 8 September. During this period, the Moon will glow a deep crimson, offering a breathtaking view for Mumbaikars.

Best Viewing Spots

Astronomy clubs and sky-watching groups in Mumbai are preparing for community events at Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, Shivaji Park, and open terraces across the city. While no special equipment is required, binoculars or telescopes will make the experience even more magical. Families, couples, and astronomy enthusiasts are expected to gather in large numbers to witness this celestial wonder.

Why Is It Special?

This 2025 lunar eclipse coincides with the Moon’s perigee, when it is closest to Earth. As a result, the Moon will appear slightly larger and brighter in the sky, intensifying the visual spectacle. The Blood Moon phenomenon has long fascinated sky-watchers, with its fiery glow symbolizing mystery, beauty, and cosmic alignment.

A Night To Remember

In a city known for its bright lights and restless pace, the Chandra Grahan offers a rare pause. Tomorrow night, Mumbaikars will look up together, united by awe, as the universe unveils one of its most dramatic shows.

This September Chandra Grahan in Mumbai promises not just an astronomical event, but also an unforgettable shared experience under the night sky.

