 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall In City; Thane And Konkan Under Warnings
Mumbai experienced cloudy skies and intermittent showers on September 7, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for heavy rainfall. Valid until 10 AM, the alert also includes Thane, Raigad, Dhule, and Jalgaon, predicting occasional rain with temperatures around 28°C.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Orange Alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad till September 6 | Representative Image

Mumbai and surrounding areas woke up to cloudy skies and intermittent showers on Sunday, September 7, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall in the city. The alert, valid until 10 AM, also covers Thane, Raigad, Dhule, and Jalgaon, warning of light to moderate rain at isolated locations.

According to the IMD’s forecast, occasional rain is expected throughout Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering around 28°C and minimum temperatures near 25°C. Citizens have been advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats while stepping out, as sudden showers may disrupt traffic and local train services.

The Konkan belt including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, remains under close watch due to monsoon activity. While heavy rainfall warnings are limited to the morning hours, light showers are expected to continue through the day, keeping the city’s weather cool and humid.

Looking ahead, the weather is likely to improve from Monday, September 8. The forecast suggests only brief morning showers, followed by mostly cloudy skies and some sunshine. Through the week, maximum temperatures may rise to 30–32°C, while minimums will stay between 24–26°C. The IMD notes that rainfall activity will gradually reduce, offering some respite after weeks of intermittent downpours.

For residents, today’s weather means caution during morning commutes, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. However, with lighter showers expected later in the day, outdoor plans may not face major disruptions.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation, urging people in Mumbai and the Konkan region to stay updated on real-time alerts. As the monsoon inches towards its final phase, Mumbai may still experience spells of rain, but intensity is likely to reduce compared to peak season showers.

