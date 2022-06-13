Siddhant Kapoor's medical shows he consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police

Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhant Kapoor |

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Bengaluru police ha said that his medical shows that he had consumed drugs.

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.

According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them.

Besides Kapoor, five more people have been arrested, sources in the police said.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

Police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot.

The accused have been booked under Section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Earlier, Siddhanth's sister Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in connection with allegations of a Bollywood-drugs nexus after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Reacting to the arrest, Shakti Kapoor was quoted as saying: "I can only say one thing- it's not possible," the veteran actor told some online news media.

"I am not aware of anything. I have just gotten up from my sleep and my phone has started ringing continuously. He hasn't been arrested but detained by the cops for consumption (of drugs). I don't think there was any possession. I have as much information as it is coming out in the news and I am really troubled by this news," Shakti Kapoor was quoted.

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in movies like "Shootout At Wadala", "Haseena Parkar" and "Jazbaa".

