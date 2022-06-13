Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Express Highway towards CSMT; watch video

e-Paper Get App

Slow traffic movement is also being observed on P D'Mello Road adjoining the Eastern Freeway.

Mumbai: Heavy traffic is being observed on the Eastern Express Highway towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

One citizen, at around 9.00 am, posted a video via his Twitter handle which showed the a long queue of vehicles on the Highway.

While responding to the tweet, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "We have informed the concerned Traffic Division to look into it."

Slow traffic movement is also being observed on P D'Mello Road adjoining the Eastern Freeway.

Meanwhile, several Congress party workers protested outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) station on Monday as their leader Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the ED agency in connection with the National Herald case.

As per reports, the protest led to traffic snarls outside CSMT station with several bus routes being diverted.

Mumbai: Congress workers protest outside CSMT station as Rahul Gandhi appears before ED; watch video
