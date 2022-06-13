e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Congress workers protest outside CSMT station as Rahul Gandhi appears before ED; watch video

As per reports, the protest led to traffic snarls outside CSMT station with several bus routes being diverted.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Congress | File

Several Congress party workers protested outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) station on Monday as their leader Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

FPJ photo

In Delhi as well, Congress leaders took to the streets, with the police heavily barricading central Delhi areas and detaining party leaders for violating prohibitory orders.

Prominent among those detained were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Gandhi, 51, arrived at the probe agency in central Delhi around 11 AM after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Baghel.

In view of the barricading, Gandhi took a detour to reach the probe agency's office.

This is the first time that Gandhi has appeared before a central probe agency for questioning in a case.

article-image

