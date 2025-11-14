Italian Couple Fascinated By Indian Culture Marries Again In Varanasi, Takes 7 Pheras, Performs Hindu Rituals |

An Italian couple is winning hearts on the Internet after they reaffirmed their marriage on their recent tour to Varanasi while performing Hindu rituals. Antolia and Glorius got married in an Indian way after they were simply fascinated by the country's culture. The wedding took place in the presence of pandits at the Navdurga temple in Kashi.

They took the seven sacred rounds (saptapadi) at the Nava Durga Temple, performed jaimala, sindoor, kanyadaan, and embraced Indian wedding customs wholeheartedly. Acharya Manoj Mishra was present in the wedding along with pandits, Vikas, Anand and Prakash were present.

TAKE A LOOK:

The couple, fascinated by Indian culture and spirituality, said that the ritual setting of Varanasi and the depth of tradition were the perfect backdrop for this meaningful ceremony. Bride Glorius said, 'Getting married according to Hindu customs gives great peace to the mind. The priest also explained very well about the seven vows. I also really liked applying sindoor. I love India, I love Kashi.'

The couple were given Kashyap as their gotra by Acharya Manoj Mishra. Reportedly, the meaning of the mantras being recited by the priest was translated and explained to them in English during the wedding.

Antolia and Glorius got married in Italy last month after 10 years of knowing each other. On their visit in India after marriage the couple was fascinated by the Indian culture and decided to get married again with Hindu rituals. Antolia said, "Glorius and I had read a lot about Kashi. We wished to come here and get married according to Hindu rituals. We reached Kashi on November 10 and contacted Acharya Manoj Mishra through a guide. He set our wedding date for November 11."

The couple also bought red saree and clothes for their special day. Since no one from their families were present at the ceremony, Antolia's chosen father and brother completed the rituals.