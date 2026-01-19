 MP News: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Added As 8th Wedding Vow As Gahoi Day Celebrations Begin In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Added As 8th Wedding Vow As Gahoi Day Celebrations Begin In Chhatarpur

MP News: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Added As 8th Wedding Vow As Gahoi Day Celebrations Begin In Chhatarpur

The three-day Gahoi Day celebration began with a grand procession. This year, the Gahoi community introduced “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” as the eighth wedding vow. Four couples were married during the event. The ceremony featured cultural programs, social messages, and announcements including a girls’ hostel in Bhopal, drawing large participation from the community.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Gahoi Day celebration, organised by the Gahoi community, began with a grand procession on Friday.

This year, the Gahoi community has decided to add “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” as the eighth vow in weddings.

During the ceremony, four couples were married and were given not only the traditional seven vows but also the eighth vow focused on saving and educating daughters. The initiative was widely appreciated, and many people promised to follow this message in their own lives.

Community members said this step will guide future generations towards social responsibility.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Led By FM Suresh Khanna Arrives In Zurich For WEF Davos 2026, Targets $1 Trillion Economy With Global Investment Push
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Led By FM Suresh Khanna Arrives In Zurich For WEF Davos 2026, Targets $1 Trillion Economy With Global Investment Push
Bizarre! Man Caught Openly Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform; Netizens Call For Action
Bizarre! Man Caught Openly Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform; Netizens Call For Action
Davos Transforms Into High-Security Fortress Ahead Of WEF 2026: Anti-Aircraft Guns, Saudi 'Palace' & Massive Pavilions Line Promenade
Davos Transforms Into High-Security Fortress Ahead Of WEF 2026: Anti-Aircraft Guns, Saudi 'Palace' & Massive Pavilions Line Promenade
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall

Procession Route

The grand procession started from Bundelkhand Garage and passed through Bus Stand, Fabbara Chowk, Hatwara, Gandhi Chowk, Galla Mandi, and Ramlila Maidan before reaching Gahoi Dham. Women and children took part with great excitement.

Members of the Gahoi community, Gahoi Youth Club, Agarwal Samaj, and other social groups welcomed the procession with flower showers at many places.

Read Also
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
article-image

Formal Inauguration, Cultural Programs

The event was formally opened with the flag song and worship. Cultural programs by young children marked the beginning of the stage events. The chief guest was Ramgopal Chhiroulya, popularly known as “Dallu Bhaiya,” National President of the Akhil Bharatiya Gahoi Mahasabha. Several national and state-level office bearers were also present.

Couples Married During the Ceremony

Pawan – Komal

Satyam – Shivangi

Ashok – Anita

Ramswaroop – Pooja

The weddings were performed following Hindu rituals. The couples were given complete wedding items and gifts as part of the community support.

Read Also
MP News: Hindu Group Moves SC Seeking ‘Exclusive’ Access In Disputed Bhojshala On Basant...
article-image

Announcement of Girls’ Hostel

The chief guest, Dallu Bhaiya spoke about humility and shared details of ongoing community projects. He announced the construction of a hostel for 60 girls in Bhopal and said that efforts are on to find land for a Mahasabha office in Gwalior. He also announced an annual grant of ₹1 lakh for Gahoi Dham.

People contributing to society were honored with titles such as Gahoi Bhamashah and Gahoi Ratna. A large number of women, youth, and children attended the program, making the opening day a grand success.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Deadline For CUET (PG) 2026 Application Extended, Indore's DAVV Issues Notification-- Check...
MP News: Deadline For CUET (PG) 2026 Application Extended, Indore's DAVV Issues Notification-- Check...
MP News: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Added As 8th Wedding Vow As Gahoi Day Celebrations Begin In...
MP News: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Added As 8th Wedding Vow As Gahoi Day Celebrations Begin In...
MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views;...
MP News: 18-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Creating Fake AI Plane Crash Videos To Gain Views;...
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
Bhopal News: MP's Lok Bhawan To Open For Public For 3 Days On Republic Day; Check Details
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted
Bhopal News: Masked Burglars Strike In Katara Hills, AIIMS Officer’s House Targeted