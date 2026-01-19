MP News: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Added As 8th Wedding Vow As Gahoi Day Celebrations Begin In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Gahoi Day celebration, organised by the Gahoi community, began with a grand procession on Friday.

This year, the Gahoi community has decided to add “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” as the eighth vow in weddings.

During the ceremony, four couples were married and were given not only the traditional seven vows but also the eighth vow focused on saving and educating daughters. The initiative was widely appreciated, and many people promised to follow this message in their own lives.

Community members said this step will guide future generations towards social responsibility.

Procession Route

The grand procession started from Bundelkhand Garage and passed through Bus Stand, Fabbara Chowk, Hatwara, Gandhi Chowk, Galla Mandi, and Ramlila Maidan before reaching Gahoi Dham. Women and children took part with great excitement.

Members of the Gahoi community, Gahoi Youth Club, Agarwal Samaj, and other social groups welcomed the procession with flower showers at many places.

Formal Inauguration, Cultural Programs

The event was formally opened with the flag song and worship. Cultural programs by young children marked the beginning of the stage events. The chief guest was Ramgopal Chhiroulya, popularly known as “Dallu Bhaiya,” National President of the Akhil Bharatiya Gahoi Mahasabha. Several national and state-level office bearers were also present.

Couples Married During the Ceremony

Pawan – Komal

Satyam – Shivangi

Ashok – Anita

Ramswaroop – Pooja

The weddings were performed following Hindu rituals. The couples were given complete wedding items and gifts as part of the community support.

Announcement of Girls’ Hostel

The chief guest, Dallu Bhaiya spoke about humility and shared details of ongoing community projects. He announced the construction of a hostel for 60 girls in Bhopal and said that efforts are on to find land for a Mahasabha office in Gwalior. He also announced an annual grant of ₹1 lakh for Gahoi Dham.

People contributing to society were honored with titles such as Gahoi Bhamashah and Gahoi Ratna. A large number of women, youth, and children attended the program, making the opening day a grand success.