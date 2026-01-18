 MP News: Hindu Group Moves SC Seeking ‘Exclusive’ Access In Bhojshala On Basant Panchami
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMP News: Hindu Group Moves SC Seeking ‘Exclusive’ Access In Bhojshala On Basant Panchami

MP News: Hindu Group Moves SC Seeking ‘Exclusive’ Access In Bhojshala On Basant Panchami

A Hindu group has moved the Supreme Court seeking “exclusive” access to the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar on Basant Panchami, which coincides with Friday this year. The plea requests uninterrupted Saraswati Puja, prohibits Muslim prayers that day, and calls for heightened security. The site, under ASI protection, is claimed as a temple by Hindus and a mosque by Muslims.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Hindu Group Moves SC Seeking ‘Exclusive’ Access In Bhojshala On Basant Panchami |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The long-standing dispute over the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, has intensified as Basant Panchami coincides with a Friday on January 23.

In a fresh development, the Hindu Front for Justice has approached the Supreme Court recently with an urgent application seeking “exclusive” access for Hindus to perform Saraswati Puja throughout the day on January 23.

The site, a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is claimed by Hindus as an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and “built by Parmar king Raja Bhoja in the 11th century”, and by Muslims as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

The plea demands to”prohibit” from allowing any member of the Muslim community to offer namaz (prayer) that day, strict security arrangements by the ASI and state government, and an expedited hearing of the main case pending before the apex court.

FPJ Shorts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Heads To Davos, Becomes First Assamese Leader At WEF Summit
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Heads To Davos, Becomes First Assamese Leader At WEF Summit
Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red Lipstick; Shares Before And After Pics
Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red Lipstick; Shares Before And After Pics
Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use
Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use
India Food Expo 2026 Concludes With Record Footfall, Strong Business Deals, Boosting MSME Growth In Food Sector
India Food Expo 2026 Concludes With Record Footfall, Strong Business Deals, Boosting MSME Growth In Food Sector

The application highlights a critical ambiguity in the ASI’s April 7, 2003, order, which allows Hindus to worship every Tuesday and on Basant Panchami, while permitting Muslims to offer Friday prayers from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The directive remains silent on scenarios where Basant Panchami falls on a Friday, as it does this year. Hindu groups argue that Basant Panchami holds profound sacred significance in Sanatan Dharma as the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati, traditionally marked by uninterrupted worship at the site.

Read Also
MP News: Father Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter In Guna District
article-image

They contend that overlapping observances have historically led to disorder, clashes, and even communal violence on such rare coinciding days. 

Local authorities in Dhar have heightened security, deploying thousands of personnel to prevent any untoward incidents on January 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Short Of BMC Majority, Mayor’s Post Becomes Bargaining Chip
BJP Short Of BMC Majority, Mayor’s Post Becomes Bargaining Chip
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Gambhir Era Hits New Low, New Zealand End 37-Year Jinx To Clinch First Ever...
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Gambhir Era Hits New Low, New Zealand End 37-Year Jinx To Clinch First Ever...
'Do Baar Mehsoos Hua': Parag Tyagi Claims 'Black Magic' Was Performed On Shefali Jariwala Before Her...
'Do Baar Mehsoos Hua': Parag Tyagi Claims 'Black Magic' Was Performed On Shefali Jariwala Before Her...
Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use
Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use
Kerala News: 40-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation In...
Kerala News: 40-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Viral Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation In...