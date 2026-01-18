MP News: Father Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter In Guna District | Representational Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of rape of a minor girl was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, where a accused was the girl’s own father, the officials said on Sunday.

Regarding the matter, police informed the accused was arrested as soon as FIR was registered.

According to information, the incident took place in Bamori area of Guna district. Police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

Victim filed report with mother

According to the complaint, the 15-year-old girl, a resident of the Bamori area, went to the Cantt police station in Guna along with her mother to file a report.

The girl told the police that she was going with her father to collect money related to land from a person in Bamori.

On the way, her father suggested taking a shortcut through the forest to reach faster. The girl agreed.

While they were walking through the forest, the father threatened the girl and forced her to remove her clothes. Out of fear, the minor obeyed.

The accused then raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. Due to fear, the girl remained silent.

After the incident, both returned to their village. Later, when the girl’s mother came to Guna, the girl’s uncle brought her there.

The minor then told her mother about the incident, following which they went to the police station.

FIR registered, accused arrested

The Cantt police station registered the case as a zero FIR and transferred it to Bamori police station.

Based on the complaint, Bamori police registered an FIR against the accused under rape charges and the POCSO Act.

Bamori Police Station In-Charge TI Dilip Rajoriya said that after registering the FIR, the accused father was arrested. He was presented before the court and has been sent to jail.