 MP News: Mentally Challenged Groom Left Helpless After Bride Flees With ₹2 Lakh Hours After Wedding In Gwalior
A mentally challenged man in Gwalior was left helpless after his bride fled with her associates just hours after their notarized marriage. The groom’s family alleged they paid ₹2 lakh to arrange the wedding. CCTV footage shows the bride escaping on a scooty. Police have registered a cheating and fraud case and begun investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally challenged man was left helpless after his bride fled with her companions just hours after their marriage in Gwalior on Friday.

The bride ran away with ₹2 lakh.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, the police have registered a case of cheating and fraud against the bride and the people involved in the incident.

According to the police, the victim’s family lives on Shivpuri Road in Gwalior. Mahendra Parashar, the father of the groom, told the police that his son Ashmit Parashar is mentally challenged. In order to settle his son’s future, he agreed to get him married through a person named Bunty Dhakad, a resident of Morena district.

How groom's father was cheated into marriage?

Mahendra Parashar stated that Bunty Dhakad introduced a woman named Poonam Gaur as a suitable match for his son. The marriage was arranged through a notarized process. In return for arranging the marriage, Bunty Dhakad allegedly took ₹2 lakh from Mahendra Parashar. Trusting him, the family paid the amount and completed the marriage formalities.

However, only a few hours after the marriage, the situation took a shocking turn. Bunty Dhakad, along with his associates, allegedly stopped Mahendra Parashar’s car on the road.

During this time, bride Poonam Gaur reportedly left the groom and sat on an Activa with Bunty Dhakad and his associates Rakesh Sharma and Hira Thakur. The group then fled from the spot, leaving the groom and his family helpless.

Police investigation revealed that Poonam Gaur is originally from the Hazira police station area near Choude Hanuman in Gwalior. Her brother Hemant informed the police that Poonam had left home around two years ago and had been living separately since then. He also said that the family had no contact with her during this period.

After the incident, Mahendra Parashar approached the police and filed a complaint. Late Thursday night, the police registered a case against Poonam Gaur, Bunty Dhakad, and their associates under various sections related to cheating and fraud.

Police officials also said that Mahendra Parashar had met the accused only one day before the marriage. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to trace the accused.

