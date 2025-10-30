 Bhopal News: Trader Shot At In Gautam Nagar, Notorious Criminal Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Trader Shot At In Gautam Nagar, Notorious Criminal Held

Bhopal News: Trader Shot At In Gautam Nagar, Notorious Criminal Held

Businessman had scolded the goon who frequented the area reportedly selling marijuana; To avenge humiliation, accused took shot at the businessman while he was sitting in his room

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Trader Shot At In Gautam Nagar, Notorious Criminal Held | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a notorious criminal who allegedly shot at a businessman at his residence in Rambha Nagar under Gautam Nagar police station limits late Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Salman Nasha alias Danger and booked under separate cases of attempt to murder and assault.

According to Gautam Nagar police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur,  48-year-old Sajid Khan, a resident of Rambha Nagar, was sitting inside his home on Wednesday night when  Salman aimed through the window and fired a shot at him targeting his head. The bullet missed its target but pierced through his shoulder leaving Sajid critically injured. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors suggested surgery.

Salman, a habitual offender from Eitkhedi previously lived in the same locality. Even after moving away Salman continued frequenting the area and was reportedly involved in selling marijuana and intimidating local children by brandishing firearms.

Read Also
MP News: After Death Of 25-Year-Old Son, Father Hangs Himself From Tree In Chhatarpur
article-image

Four days before the attack, Sajid and his son had scolded and warned Salman for standing outside their house and creating nuisance. Enraged by this humiliation, Salman started monitoring their movements and allegedly planned the attack to take revenge.

FPJ Shorts
Jemimah Rodrigues Smashes Unbeaten 127 To Take India Into ICC WC 2025 Final Amid Father Ivan Rodrigues’ Khar Gymkhana Controversy
Jemimah Rodrigues Smashes Unbeaten 127 To Take India Into ICC WC 2025 Final Amid Father Ivan Rodrigues’ Khar Gymkhana Controversy
Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Alleges Worker Misappropriated ₹22 Lakh Worth Gold, Case Registered At LT Marg Police Station
Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Alleges Worker Misappropriated ₹22 Lakh Worth Gold, Case Registered At LT Marg Police Station
Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Calls For Better Coordination Between Govt & Animal Welfare Organisations
Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Calls For Better Coordination Between Govt & Animal Welfare Organisations
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues Overcome With Emotion After Historic Win Over Australia; Video
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues Overcome With Emotion After Historic Win Over Australia; Video

Police officials said after the attack Sajid, the accused then assaulted one Shadab (25) of the same locality and snatched Rs 1000 from him at gunpoint.

DCP Abhinav Chaukse said two separate cases were registered against Salman and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 was declared on his arrest. Early on Thursday morning, Salman was cornered by a police team at Qazi Camp and was nabbed following a chase.

During police interrogation, Salman admitted that he intended to kill Sadiq to avenge the insult he faced earlier and wanted to teach Sajid a lesson. He claimed that he missed the target as he was drunk.  Police records reveal that Salman Nasha already faces around 10 criminal cases, including those under the Arms Act, NDPS Act, extortion, firing, and theft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Madhya Pradesh East Discom Rewards Residents For Info On Connection Irregularities

MP News: Madhya Pradesh East Discom Rewards Residents For Info On Connection Irregularities

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Brother To Depose Before Shillong Court On November 10

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Brother To Depose Before Shillong Court On November 10

Bhopal News: Trader Shot At In Gautam Nagar, Notorious Criminal Held

Bhopal News: Trader Shot At In Gautam Nagar, Notorious Criminal Held

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Kapil Dev To Join Politics; Inaugurates ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Kapil Dev To Join Politics; Inaugurates ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav...

Bhopal News: One-Way Rule Defied, Old City Chokes On Traffic

Bhopal News: One-Way Rule Defied, Old City Chokes On Traffic