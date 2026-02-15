 MP News: Assault On Advocate At Bus Stand; 4 Arrested, 1 Run
Sardarpur Bar Association president Kamal Kishore Vaishnav

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a group of lawyers protested outside Sardarpur police station to press for action following an attack on an advocate at a bus stand, police arrested four persons in alleged connection with the assault on Sunday. 

As per reports, advocate Virendra Singh Rathore was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals at around 6pm on Friday.

As no case was registered on Friday, lawyers gathered at the police station on Saturday in protest and remained there till 8 pm, pressing for action.

Following nearly four hours of discussions, police registered a case against five persons —Akhilesh, Ashish, Ajay, Vishnu and Sunil. On Sunday, four of the accused were produced before the court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. 

One of the accused, identified as Ajay, is currently absconding Sources from the Bar Association said they had demanded inclusion of serious charges, including robbery and attempt to murder. However, police registered the case under comparatively lenient sections, leading to dissatisfaction among lawyers.

Sardarpur Bar Association president Kamal Kishore Vaishnav announced that lawyers will abstain from court work on Monday to protest the assault Rathore and the killing of Shivpuri-based lawyer Sanjay Kumar Saxena.

