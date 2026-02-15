 MP News: Advocate’s Killing; 3 Shooters Arrested After Shootout
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Advocate’s Killing: 3 Shooters Arrested After Shootout | Representational Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A day after an advocate was killed in broad daylight in Shivpuri district, police arrested three sharpshooters in connection with the case following an encounter on Sunday morning.

Advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena (57) was ambushed and shot dead on a deserted road while commuting to Karaira Civil Court on Saturday. Preliminary investigations suggest a long-standing land dispute.

Using technical surveillance, police tracked the five suspects. During a confrontation near Chirli Tiraha, shooter Papendra Rawat allegedly opened fire on police. 

Rawat was neutralized with two gunshot wounds to the leg and taken into custody. His associates, Golu Rawat—the shooter who struck Saxena from behind—and Zaheer, were also apprehended.

article-image

The five are in police custody.

Saxena’s killing had sparked outrage among local advocates, leading to demands for increased protection for advocates. Police said special teams worked overnight to secure the arrests. 

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association, the District Bar Association in Jabalpur and the High Court Advocates Bar Association urged lawyers to abstain from court proceedings on Monday to protest against the killing. 

The incident has caused widespread outrage among advocates across the state. A letter in this regard is sent to the Chief Justice, MP High Court Bar Association president DK Jain said.

Investigations revealed the killing was a contract hit worth Rs 10 lakh. The motive stemmed from a lost land dispute and a rivalry dating back to the 2015 Panchayat elections.

