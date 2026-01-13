Indore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese Manjha Ahead Of Makar Sankranti-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Makar Sankranti approaching, a traffic cop at a red signal in Indore warned commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, to take precautions to avoid accidents caused by Chinese manjha.

She demonstrated commuters about how to protect their neck and throat from the Chinese manjha (sharp nylon kite string) while going outside. Though banned, Chinese manjha continues to be used, and has caused several accidents, killing humans and birds.

A video was shared on social media, which shows the policewoman speaking to commuters while the traffic signal was red. She noticed a woman wearing a mask and asked her why. The woman replied that she was wearing it due to the cold weather.

The officer then used a dupatta (scarf) to show a safe way to cover the neck to protect it from sharp kite strings while going outside.

She also reminded people that a helmet should be worn while riding a two-wheeler, saying that just covering the neck with a dupatta is not enough for complete safety.

The officer spoke in a friendly and clear manner, giving practical tips to avoid injuries during kite flying.

Netizens are appreciating the initiative as a small but effective way to raise awareness about public safety during festivals.

Officials say such steps help reduce accidents and keep people aware plus safe if precautions are followed, especially during Makar Sankranti when kite flying is very popular in Indore.

Every year, kite flying during the festival causes injuries when sharp strings come in contact with people’s necks, hands, or eyes.