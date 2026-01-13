 Indore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese Manjha Ahead Of Makar Sankranti-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese Manjha Ahead Of Makar Sankranti-- VIDEO

Indore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese Manjha Ahead Of Makar Sankranti-- VIDEO

With Makar Sankranti approaching, a traffic policewoman at Geeta Bhawan Square, Indore, warns commuters about the dangers of Chinese manjha. She shows how to wrap a scarf around the neck for protection and reminds riders to wear helmets. Her friendly tips aim to prevent accidents and keep people safe during the kite-flying festival.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Makar Sankranti approaching, a traffic cop at a red signal in Indore warned commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, to take precautions to avoid accidents caused by Chinese manjha.

She demonstrated commuters about how to protect their neck and throat from the Chinese manjha (sharp nylon kite string) while going outside. Though banned, Chinese manjha continues to be used, and has caused several accidents, killing humans and birds.

A video was shared on social media, which shows the policewoman speaking to commuters while the traffic signal was red. She noticed a woman wearing a mask and asked her why. The woman replied that she was wearing it due to the cold weather.

The officer then used a dupatta (scarf) to show a safe way to cover the neck to protect it from sharp kite strings while going outside.

FPJ Shorts
Amex Stock Dips 4.3% As Trump Pushes 10% Credit Card Interest Rate Cap, Sparking Industry Turmoil
Amex Stock Dips 4.3% As Trump Pushes 10% Credit Card Interest Rate Cap, Sparking Industry Turmoil
JKBOSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 & Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Summer Zone; Check Schedule Here
JKBOSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 & Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Summer Zone; Check Schedule Here
Apple‑Google AI Partnership 'Unreasonable Concentration Of Power': Elon Musk
Apple‑Google AI Partnership 'Unreasonable Concentration Of Power': Elon Musk
Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring All Year Long
Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring All Year Long

Check out the video below :

Read Also
Indore: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns Of...
article-image

She also reminded people that a helmet should be worn while riding a two-wheeler, saying that just covering the neck with a dupatta is not enough for complete safety.

The officer spoke in a friendly and clear manner, giving practical tips to avoid injuries during kite flying.

Netizens are appreciating the initiative as a small but effective way to raise awareness about public safety during festivals.

Read Also
Indore News: Clean Water Campaign Launched In District; Water Hearings From January 13
article-image

Officials say such steps help reduce accidents and keep people aware plus safe if precautions are followed, especially during Makar Sankranti when kite flying is very popular in Indore.

Every year, kite flying during the festival causes injuries when sharp strings come in contact with people’s necks, hands, or eyes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese...

Indore News: Traffic Cop Wraps ‘Dupatta’ Around Girl’s Neck, Shows How To Stay Safe Of Chinese...

Indore: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns Of...

Indore: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns Of...

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years

Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years

Indore News: Clean Water Campaign Launched In District; Water Hearings From January 13

Indore News: Clean Water Campaign Launched In District; Water Hearings From January 13