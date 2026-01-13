 Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises Slightly In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises Slightly In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises Slightly In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Cold weather continues in Madhya Pradesh with chilly mornings and cool nights, while daytime temperatures have slightly increased. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur are seeing mild afternoons, but Gwalior remains colder. Morning fog is affecting traffic and daily routines, causing inconvenience to commuters, students, and office-goers across the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing cold weather, especially during the early morning and night hours.

For the past few days, temperatures have remained low across many parts of the state, while daytime temperatures have shown a slight increase. Fog has been seen in several cities, affecting normal life and travel.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, most parts of Madhya Pradesh will see clear skies during the day.

FPJ Shorts
'Duo Now Fighting For Survival,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Shows Old Videos Of Feuding Thackeray Cousins
'Duo Now Fighting For Survival,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Shows Old Videos Of Feuding Thackeray Cousins
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Bhanu Lashes Out At Mahadev, Believing Dheeraj Sent A Romantic Letter To Her Daughter
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Bhanu Lashes Out At Mahadev, Believing Dheeraj Sent A Romantic Letter To Her Daughter
Mumbai In Motion: Youth Celebrate City's Infrastructure Revolution Through Stories & Reels
Mumbai In Motion: Youth Celebrate City's Infrastructure Revolution Through Stories & Reels
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Regime To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester To Death; 1st Execution After Massive Protests Erupt In Iran: Reports
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Regime To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester To Death; 1st Execution After Massive Protests Erupt In Iran: Reports

The maximum temperature in Bhopal is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in the morning may stay near 14 to 15 degrees Celsius. Indore is likely to record a daytime temperature of about 27 degrees Celsius, with nights remaining cool at around 16 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions are more severe in Gwalior. The city may see a maximum temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in the morning can drop to 9–10 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur is expected to record a high of nearly 25 degrees Celsius and a low of around 13 degrees Celsius.

Over the last few days, the minimum temperature in many areas dropped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, making mornings colder than usual. However, daytime temperatures have increased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, giving some relief from the cold in the afternoon.

Read Also
National Youth Day 2026: These Indore Youths Break Norms, Juggle Passion & Profession Because... Ye...
article-image

The cold weather has affected daily life. Thick fog in the morning has reduced visibility on roads, causing slow traffic and delays. People are stepping out in warm clothes, and many prefer staying indoors during early hours. Schoolchildren and offi ce-goers are facing difficulty due to the cold mornings.

Read Also
MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories
article-image

The weather department has advised people to remain cautious during early mornings and nights, as cold conditions are likely to continue for the next few days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor

Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor

MP News: BMC Sets Garbage Ablaze At BHEL Dussehra Ground Triggering Toxic Smoke

MP News: BMC Sets Garbage Ablaze At BHEL Dussehra Ground Triggering Toxic Smoke

MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh...

MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh...

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories