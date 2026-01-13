Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises Slightly In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing cold weather, especially during the early morning and night hours.

For the past few days, temperatures have remained low across many parts of the state, while daytime temperatures have shown a slight increase. Fog has been seen in several cities, affecting normal life and travel.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, most parts of Madhya Pradesh will see clear skies during the day.

The maximum temperature in Bhopal is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in the morning may stay near 14 to 15 degrees Celsius. Indore is likely to record a daytime temperature of about 27 degrees Celsius, with nights remaining cool at around 16 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions are more severe in Gwalior. The city may see a maximum temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in the morning can drop to 9–10 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur is expected to record a high of nearly 25 degrees Celsius and a low of around 13 degrees Celsius.

Over the last few days, the minimum temperature in many areas dropped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, making mornings colder than usual. However, daytime temperatures have increased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, giving some relief from the cold in the afternoon.

The cold weather has affected daily life. Thick fog in the morning has reduced visibility on roads, causing slow traffic and delays. People are stepping out in warm clothes, and many prefer staying indoors during early hours. Schoolchildren and offi ce-goers are facing difficulty due to the cold mornings.

The weather department has advised people to remain cautious during early mornings and nights, as cold conditions are likely to continue for the next few days.