Indore News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive Launched In District | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ (Resolution to Solution) campaign has been launched in the district. Under the campaign, eligible citizens will be identified and provided with the benefits of government schemes, programmes, and services within a stipulated timeframe.

The campaign will be conducted in four phases till March 31. Along with this, a water grievance redressal programme has also been launched in the district for the speedy resolution of water-related issues.

On the first day, 89 complaints were received through the water grievance redressal programme, most of which were resolved immediately. The process for resolving the remaining complaints has been initiated.

This information was shared during a review meeting on the resolution of time-bound issues. MPIDC Regional Director Himanshu Prajapati, Additional Collectors Navjeevan Vijay Panwar, Nisha Damor, Roshan Rai, and Rinkesh Vaishya, along with other departmental officers, were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Collector Verma reviewed the department-wise progress of applications registered under the CM Helpline and Samadhan Online. He instructed officials to resolve all applications within the stipulated timeframe, warning that action would be taken against those showing negligence or indifference.

The Collector also directed that pension cases of all government employees should be approved at the time of their retirement and that timely payment of all dues must be ensured. Strict action will be taken against officials found negligent in this matter.

Giving details of the Sankalp Se Samadhan campaign, Collector Verma stressed the need for its effective and time-bound implementation. He said that all eligible citizens must be provided with the benefits of schemes, programmes, and services within the prescribed period.

The first phase of the campaign will run till February 15, the second phase from February 16 to March 16, the third phase from March 17 to March 26, and the fourth and final phase from March 26 to March 31.