 MP News: Toxic Water In Taps, Civic Neglect Takes Toll On Mandleshwar Residents’ Health
Residents of Mandleshwar continue to receive foul-smelling, dirty water from taps, causing illness among children and the elderly. In Ward No. 8, complaints of stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and mouth ulcers have been reported for over a week. Locals allege authorities are indifferent, citing water samples taken from clean areas.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Toxic Water In Taps, Civic Neglect Takes Toll On Mandleshwar Residents’ Health | Representational Image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated complaints from residents, authorities seem to have made little progress on solving Mandleshwar’s water contamination problem as several localities in the city continue to receive foul-smelling and dirty water for the past six days.

Recently, Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev had directed officials to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the city. 

In Ward No 8 (Patlara Mohalla), residents have been receiving dirty and foul-smelling water from taps for the last eight days. Many people, including children and elderly residents, have reportedly fallen ill with complaints of stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhoea and mouth ulcers. According to reports, on Monday, more than six people fell sick and had to seek medical help.

SDM Purva Mandloi had earlier directed officials to collect water samples and work on improving the quality of supply, but the situation on the ground remains unchanged. Residents allege that water samples were taken from clean areas instead of the affected localities.

The Ward number 8 councillor Nitin Patidar said, “The pipeline valve chambers are filled with filth and contaminated water, but no one is taking care of them. The administration’s insensitivity is evident from the fact that a water sample was taken from a clean market area only to show the SDM, while no sample was collected from the ward where people are actually falling sick. This is a clear gamble with public health.”

Naib tehsildar Sanjay Bawel, said that “The complaint of contaminated water supply has been found to be correct during the inquiry. Municipal council staff are searching for leakages in the pipeline. Residents have reported that they have been unwell for the last three to four days. The entire matter is being taken seriously and is under close monitoring.”

