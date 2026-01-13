MP News: 2 Injured In Blast At House In Alot, Residents Protest Over Civic Negligence |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after a fire left two people injured in Shivdham Colony in Alot, residents protested on Tuesday morning against official apathy over the civic issues that the area has been reeling under for months.

According to reports, on Monday 10 pm, a house in Shivdham Colony suddenly caught fire, followed by a powerful blast. The explosion created panic across the area. Two youths Ratan Gurjar and Devilal Gurjar, who run a pani puri stall, suffered serious burns and were admitted to a private hospital.

Aggrieved residents gathered at the colony’s main gate and raised slogans against the municipal council and the district administration. They alleged that the accident occurred due to eight years of official negligence.

Residents claimed that the drainage pipeline was blocked for eight years despite repeated complaints. The clogged drain led to a biogas build-up and entered the house through the bathroom. When an electrical switch was turned on there was a spark which caused the explosion, the residents alleged.

The protesters demanded permanent pipeline repairs, action against responsible officials and guarantees to prevent future incidents. CMO Sitaram Chouhan visited the site and promised an investigation, but residents questioned why action was not taken earlier despite years of warnings.