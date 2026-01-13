 MP News: 2 Injured In Blast At House In Alot, Residents Protest Over Civic Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 2 Injured In Blast At House In Alot, Residents Protest Over Civic Negligence

MP News: 2 Injured In Blast At House In Alot, Residents Protest Over Civic Negligence

Two youths, Ratan Gurjar and Devilal Gurjar, were injured in a fire and subsequent blast at a house in Shivdham Colony, Alot, on Monday night. Residents protested on Tuesday, blaming years of municipal negligence, including blocked drainage pipelines that allegedly caused biogas accumulation leading to the explosion. Officials promised an investigation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 2 Injured In Blast At House In Alot, Residents Protest Over Civic Negligence |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after a fire left two people injured in Shivdham Colony in Alot, residents protested on Tuesday morning against official apathy over the civic issues that the area has been reeling under for months.

According to reports, on Monday 10 pm, a house in Shivdham Colony suddenly caught fire, followed by a powerful blast. The explosion created panic across the area. Two youths Ratan Gurjar and Devilal Gurjar, who run a pani puri stall, suffered serious burns and were admitted to a private hospital.

Aggrieved residents gathered at the colony’s main gate and raised slogans against the municipal council and the district administration. They alleged that the accident occurred due to eight years of official negligence.

Residents claimed that the drainage pipeline was blocked for eight years despite repeated complaints. The clogged drain led to a biogas build-up and entered the house through the bathroom. When an electrical switch was turned on there was a spark which caused the explosion, the residents alleged.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 1,000 BEST Buses Requisitioned, Commuters Brace For Disruptions
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 1,000 BEST Buses Requisitioned, Commuters Brace For Disruptions
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter ID Guidelines, 85 Lakh Slips Distributed, Poll Hygiene Boosted
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter ID Guidelines, 85 Lakh Slips Distributed, Poll Hygiene Boosted
FPJ Exclusive: Nashik Rural SIT Arrests 4 In Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Currency Case, Thane Builder Named As Accused
FPJ Exclusive: Nashik Rural SIT Arrests 4 In Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Currency Case, Thane Builder Named As Accused
Uttar Pradesh News: Gramodyog Employment Scheme Creates 2,586 Jobs As 94 Rural Units Launched In 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh News: Gramodyog Employment Scheme Creates 2,586 Jobs As 94 Rural Units Launched In 2025–26
Read Also
MP News: High Court Dismisses State’s Dowry Death Appeal, Imposes ₹25,000 Costs For...
article-image

The protesters demanded permanent pipeline repairs, action against responsible officials and guarantees to prevent future incidents. CMO Sitaram Chouhan visited the site and promised an investigation, but residents questioned why action was not taken earlier despite years of warnings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 2 Injured In Blast At House In Alot, Residents Protest Over Civic Negligence
MP News: 2 Injured In Blast At House In Alot, Residents Protest Over Civic Negligence
MP News: High Court Dismisses State’s Dowry Death Appeal, Imposes ₹25,000 Costs For...
MP News: High Court Dismisses State’s Dowry Death Appeal, Imposes ₹25,000 Costs For...
Makar Sankranti 2026 Meets Ekadashi: Avoid Staple Khichdi Or Not? Check Out Here
Makar Sankranti 2026 Meets Ekadashi: Avoid Staple Khichdi Or Not? Check Out Here
Bhopal News: 'Dead Rats Found In Drinking Water...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Begins Water Audit...
Bhopal News: 'Dead Rats Found In Drinking Water...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Begins Water Audit...
MP News: Class 9 Students Fail To Name Chief Minister-- MLA’s Surprise Visit Exposes Poor General...
MP News: Class 9 Students Fail To Name Chief Minister-- MLA’s Surprise Visit Exposes Poor General...