Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of an animal right NGO vandalised a house and assaulted its owner on Monday night after mistakenly identifying him as a person who had killed a dog. A video of the incident went viral on social media and police registered a case against the group.

Initially, the police had registered a case against an individual for killing a dog based on a complaint filed by the NGO members. However, the group later took matters into their own hands to search for the accused. During their search, they forcibly entered the home of another person and assaulted him.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the police had already registered a case against a man Balram Sharma for beating a stray dog to death with a wooden stick. After lodging the official complaint, several members identified as Swati Sharma, Arpit Kumawat, Mayank Soni, Abhishek Parihar and others went to locate the accused themselves.

The group mistakenly entered the residence of his relative s house. Believing he was the person responsible for the dog s death, they assaulted him and vandalised his property.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case against the group. One member has been arrested, while the others remain at large. The accused involved in the dog killing is also currently evading arrest.