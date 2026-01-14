 Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home

Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home

In Indore, members of an animal rights NGO vandalised a house and assaulted its owner on Monday night, mistakenly believing him to be a man accused of killing a dog. Police have registered a case against the group after a video went viral. One member has been arrested, while others remain at large, and the actual accused is still evading arrest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of an animal right NGO vandalised a house and assaulted its owner on Monday night after mistakenly identifying him as a person who had killed a dog. A video of the incident went viral on social media and police registered a case against the group.

Initially, the police had registered a case against an individual for killing a dog based on a complaint filed by the NGO members. However, the group later took matters into their own hands to search for the accused. During their search, they forcibly entered the home of another person and assaulted him.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the police had already registered a case against a man Balram Sharma for beating a stray dog to death with a wooden stick. After lodging the official complaint, several members identified as Swati Sharma, Arpit Kumawat, Mayank Soni, Abhishek Parihar and others went to locate the accused themselves.

The group mistakenly entered the residence of his relative s house. Believing he was the person responsible for the dog s death, they assaulted him and vandalised his property.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: P-North, P-East & P-South Wards Overview
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: P-North, P-East & P-South Wards Overview
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signals Civic Overhaul, Claims Mahayuti Win Certain
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signals Civic Overhaul, Claims Mahayuti Win Certain
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Firecrackers Overshadow Green Promises In Campaign Trail
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Firecrackers Overshadow Green Promises In Campaign Trail
Read Also
MP News: High Court Dismisses State’s Dowry Death Appeal, Imposes ₹25,000 Costs For...
article-image

Following a complaint, the police registered a case against the group. One member has been arrested, while the others remain at large. The accused involved in the dog killing is also currently evading arrest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home
Indore News: Animal Activists Attack Man By Mistake, Vandalise His Home
Indore News: HC Quashes Appointment Of Special Public Prosecutor Made At Complainant’s Instance
Indore News: HC Quashes Appointment Of Special Public Prosecutor Made At Complainant’s Instance
MP News: Digvijaya Singh Announces Exit From Rajya Sabha; Floats Idea Of SC/ST Chief Minister
MP News: Digvijaya Singh Announces Exit From Rajya Sabha; Floats Idea Of SC/ST Chief Minister
Indore News: 77-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Seeks Police Help Over Alleged Tenant Fraud
Indore News: 77-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Seeks Police Help Over Alleged Tenant Fraud
Indore News: Bhopal Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹65k; SUV Used To Transport The Drug Also...
Indore News: Bhopal Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹65k; SUV Used To Transport The Drug Also...