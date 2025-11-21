Indore News: Cleanliness To Fitness; ‘One Indore -- Run Indore’ Marathon Tomorrow |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Known for consistently ranking No 1 in cleanliness across the country, Indore is now taking major steps toward becoming a leader in health and fitness as well. In line with this vision, the United Indore Forum is organising the ‘One Indore – Run Indore’ Marathon, aimed at promoting an active and united city.

The marathon will begin from Dussehra Maidan in West Indore at 6:30 am on Sunday, featuring three race categories: 3 km, 5 km and 7 km.

Participants of all ages, including children, youth, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, sports enthusiasts, doctors, lawyers, CAs, social workers and public representatives, are welcome to join. All registered runners will receive a running kit and medals upon completing the race.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that Indore is not only maintaining its commitment to cleanliness but also advancing projects focused on green energy, tree plantation and reducing carbon footprints. The new goal is to build a city known equally for its health and fitness.

Mayor Bhargav highlighted that 70 Sanjeevani Clinics across the city provide free treatment to thousands of citizens every day. Besides, regular yoga sessions are held at 140 locations in 85 wards, attracting large public participation.

“Clean Indore, Healthy Indore, Fit Indore and Drug-Free Indore -- this is our pledge. This marathon will symbolise unity and health awareness across the city. Indore will run together as one for its well-being,” he said.

He urged residents to participate in the marathon in large numbers and contribute to building a healthier Indore.

Route Maps

------------- 3 KM Route--------------

--- Start: Dussehra Maidan

--- Via Narendra Tiwari Marg ? Ranjit Hanuman Road ? Mhow Naka

--- From Mhow Naka via Annapurna Mandir Road ? Back to Dussehra Maidan

--- End: Dussehra Maidan

-------------- 5 KM Route--------------

--- Start: Dussehra Maidan

--- Towards Chanakyapuri Square ? Gopur Square ? Manikchandra Vajpayee Marg

--- U-turn at Manikchandra Vajpayee Marg ? return to Dussehra Maidan

--- End: Dussehra Maidan

--------------7 KM Route--------------

--- Start: Dussehra Maidan

--- Towards Chanakyapuri Square ? U-turn at Annapurna Road

--- Via Narendra Tiwari Marg ? towards Footi Kothi Square ? U-turn

--- Via Ranjit Hanuman Road ? Mhow Naka ? Annapurna Road ? back to Dussehra Maidan

--- End: Dussehra Maidan