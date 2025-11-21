Bhopal News: Premises Of Director Of Two Companies Searched In ₹35.75 Crore Fraud Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing conducted searches at the house and office of director of DG Minerals and Maa Cementech Private Limited to obtain documents and evidence related to a Rs 35.75 crore fraud case, said officials here on Friday.

The EOW has registered a case against the director of the two companies for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 35.75 crore.

EOW director general Upendra Jain said that complainant Vineet Jain, his mother Lata Jain and his mother-in-law were cheated of Rs 35.75 crore against their investment into the two companies of Dileep Gupta.

The EOW had asked the company director to present the documents and papers related to the complaint. But he did not provide the papers.

He added that there was a suspicion that several important records related to fraudulent share allotments and valuations, forged cheques and transactions from various bank accounts was concealed or destroyed.

The accused was not cooperating during the interrogation, he said.

Documents needed for the investigation were likely to be present in the company office, residence, personal files and digital devices.The accused s house or office could contain numerous records that would be destroyed if not secured immediately.

He said that clear contradictions were found between the documents presented by the accused in court and the information presented to the police.

There was a strong possibility that crucial evidence was concealed, he said.

A search warrant was taken from the Court under Section 96 of the CrPC, and searches are being conducted at the accused's residence: 6-7 Parika Society, Phase-2, and the accused's office DTH Heights, MP Nagar, Bhopal.

The purpose of the search is to recover and secure genuine/fake documents of fake shares, bank transaction records, digital evidence and other material related to investors. During the search so far, registries of several lands and properties, cheque books of bank accounts, cash and other documents have been recovered from the house and office, which are being examined and legal action is being taken.