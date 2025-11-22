Indore News: Father Gets Life Term For Murdering 7-Year-Old Daughter

Indore News: Life Term For Man In Murder Over Illicit Relationship | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a two-and-a-half-year-old case, the district court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for brutally killing his seven-year-old daughter after she asked him for a chocolate. Shockingly, the accused showed no remorse during the trial, telling the court that he had ‘lost control of his mind.’

The convict, Rakesh Kajaliya, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony, was found guilty on Friday. The incident took place on June 3, 2023, when Atul Yadav, a local of Prajapat Nagar, spotted Rakesh walking with his daughter Sandhya’s blood-soaked body on his shoulder. When questioned, Rakesh admitted, “She is my daughter, and I have killed her.”

Residents immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the child’s body for postmortem.

During interrogation, Rakesh confessed that he had been skipping work and was mentally disturbed. He said he became irritated when his daughter asked for a chocolate and took her near Sirpur Lake, where he smashed her head against a stone, killing her instantly.

Police recovered blood-stained stones, clothes, CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, and the postmortem report, forming strong evidence against him.

During the final arguments, the prosecution demanded the death penalty, calling the act “heinous and unforgivable.” The defence, however, sought leniency, claiming it was his first offence and that he acted out of frustration.