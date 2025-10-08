MP News: New Format For Planning Of CM Mohan Yadav Tour Programme | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The format for preparations to be made ahead of the Chief Minister’s tour programme has changed, according to the new guidelines issued by the CM Office.

For starters, all announcements (‘ghoshna’) have to be approved by the CM Office before they’re uploaded. Acceptance of a memorandum cannot be treated as an announcement. For registering a ‘ghoshna’, likely demands will have to be compiled and shared with the CM Office in advance.

The CM Office has also stressed that technical details and policy-cum-Government of India-related issues should generally be avoided in the ‘ghoshna’.

The guidelines also categorically mention that liberty should not be taken in adding off-stage directions. As far as a prior meeting and minutes of the CM programme are concerned, a district-level meeting should be conducted a couple of days prior.

There should be live contact with the organisers. All public representatives should get an invitation to the programme, and there should be a preliminary site visit. Collectors will have the last word in finalising the venue, event, and timings. The preliminary preparations include ensuring parking spaces, drinking water facilities, assessing crowd holding capacity, etc.

The instructions further say that in every assembly constituency, a video-conference system should be installed. The camera should be kept on during the time of the CM’s video conference.

The new directives list the implementation of an assembly-wise Vision Document. Under the CM Discretionary grant, it is expected that payment should be made within 48 hours of the sanction, and there should be a UTR entry on the portal. The beneficiary, institution, or hospital should be contacted. The online payment problem should be solved, and from time to time, a survey of institutions should be done, they say.

[Story by Staff Reporter]