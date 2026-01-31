Madhya Pradesh January 31, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Weather Continues In State; Temperature Drops By 2–3°C In Bhopal, Indore, Rewa & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is facing cold weather conditions, and the chill is expected to continue over the next few days. According to weather officials, there is no major relief from the cold at present, though some changes may be seen in parts of the state due to cloud cover and light rain.

During the early morning hours, dense fog is being seen in many districts, especially in central and northern Madhya Pradesh. Cold winds are also blowing in several areas, making mornings and nights very uncomfortable for residents.

Daytime temperatures remain slightly better, but nights continue to be very cold.

In the next 2 to 3 days, the weather is likely to remain cold across most parts of the state. Some districts may see light rain or cloudy skies, which could cause a small change in temperature. However, weather experts say that there will be no strong warming trend, and cold conditions will continue.

City Wise Weather Condition

Bhopal: The minimum temperature is around 6–7 degrees Celsius. Cold mornings and fog are affecting daily life.

Indore: Night temperatures are close to 6 degrees Celsius, with cold winds increasing the chill.

Jabalpur: The temperature is around 8–9 degrees Celsius, and mornings remain cold.

Gwalior: Minimum temperature is near 9–10 degrees Celsius, with fog seen during early hours.

Rewa, Shahdol, and nearby areas: These regions are among the coldest, with temperatures dropping to 3–5 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Change

In the last few days, temperatures in many districts have fallen by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Due to cold winds and lack of strong sunlight, the chill has increased, especially at night. Some areas may see a slight rise of 1–2 degrees during the day, but overall cold conditions will remain.

How Residents Are Experiencing The Weather

People across Madhya Pradesh are experiencing very cold mornings and nights. Many residents are stepping out only after sunrise. Fog is causing low visibility, affecting road traffic and morning travel.

People are wearing heavy woollen clothes, using heaters, and covering themselves with blankets to stay warm. Elderly people and children are finding the cold more difficult.

Overall, there is no major relief from the cold yet, and residents are advised to remain cautious, especially during early morning and late-night hours.