MP News: Irked Over Pending Land Grab Plaint, Couple Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Distressed over the administrative apathy in resolution of their land grab complaint, an elderly farmer and his wife arrived at a public hearing being held at the Neemuch collector’s office on Tuesday, wearing garlands made of memorandums, to seek permission for self-immolation.

Mohanlal Bagri, a resident of Bholiawas village, accused Ramgopal Dhakad, Hansraj Chandravanshi and Manoharlal Dhakad of conspiring to grab his agricultural land.

According to Bagri, the disputed land, survey number 294 measuring 0.37 hectares, has been in his possession since 2011. He claimed that on November 18, 2024, the accused collected his Aadhaar card and land documents on the pretext of completing online KYC and land rights formalities.

Bagri alleged that he was called to the collector’s office the next day where he was tricked into signing and thumb-printing several documents. After some time he discovered that 0.12 hectare of his land, estimated to be worth Rs 70-80 lakh, had been registered in the name of the accused.

The couple said repeated complaints to the local Patwari and Tehsil office yielded no action. Officials at the hearing intervened promptly, counselled the couple and assured them of a fair probe.

The concerned Tehsildar and revenue officials were instructed to conduct an impartial investigation and submit a report and initiate legal proceedings against the accused.

Villagers allege irregularities, embezzlement via VB-G RAM G cards

Khandwa: A group of villagers from Sihada Gram Panchayat flagged alleged irregularities in distribution and payments made under VB-G RAM G cards and embezzlement of lakhs of rupees, during a public hearing in Khandwa on Tuesday.

The group of Sihada residents submitted an application with the allegations at a public hearing held at the Khandwa Collectorate on Tuesday.

Officials said an investigation into the allegations has been initiated.

According to the villagers, several fake and suspicious job cards have been created in the panchayat. They cited a case where a single job card allegedly listed members of both a Hindu and a Muslim family together and showed 100 days of work being completed and payments made. The beneficiaries named on the card have clearly stated that they never did any work and that no money had been credited to their accounts.

In another such case, the ages of both a man and his son have been shown as 18 on the same job card, pointing clearly to document fraud, the residents alleged.

The villagers also drew attention to an alleged instance where separate cards have been issued to members of the same family showing different religions.

Villagers further alleged that funds were sanctioned for pond construction in the panchayat area, but no ponds were ever built. Despite this, payments were withdrawn by falsely showing work completed on job cards. Lakhs of rupees have been taken out in this manner, they added.

The villagers demanded a fair investigation into all job cards and accounts of Gram

Panchayat Sihada, recovery of fraudulent payments, cancellation of fake job cards and strict action against those responsible.

Officials at the public hearing have assured an investigation. Villagers are now waiting for the administration to act.