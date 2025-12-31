Indore Water Death: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives At Verma Hospital, Meets Patients And Families

Indore Water Death: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Indore, Meets Patients And Families | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav arrived in Indore on Wednesday around 6:30 pm after nine deaths were reported in the city due to contaminated water.

He first visited Verma Hospital in the Pardeshipura area, where he interacted with patients and enquired about their well-being.

List of deceased

As per reports, a pipeline leak contaminated the drinking water with sewage in Bhagirathpura, triggering a health crisis. Over 1,100 people have received treatment so far.

The deceased were identified as Avyaan Sahu, 50-year-old Gomti Rawat, 31-year-old Uma Kori, and Santosh Bigoliya. Gomti Rawat and Uma Kori were residents of Bhau Gali, Bhagirathpura. Earlier, on Tuesday, Nandlal Pal (75), Urmila Yadav (69), Uma Kori (31), Manjula, wife of Digambar (74), and Seema Prajapat (50) were reported dead.

MP High Court seeks report

The state’s high court has asked the Madhya Pradesh government for a detailed status report on the deceased patients and the current situation in Bhagirathpura, Indore. The government has been directed to submit the report by January 2.

(The story is being updated)