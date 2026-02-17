MP News: Workshop For Adolescent Girls At PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya In Kasrawad | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Under the PM SHRI scheme, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Kasrawad organised a special workshop for adolescent girls focusing on their physical, mental and social well-being on Tuesday.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Priyanka Mandloi, who interacted with the students and discussed the various challenges faced during adolescence along with practical solutions.

The programme commenced with principal JP Bohre welcoming the guest expert with a bouquet. Mandloi explained that girls between the ages of 12 and 18 undergo significant physical and emotional changes.

Read Also Indore News: Traders Back Crackdown On Traffic Violators In Rajwada Area

During this phase, they may experience hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, anaemia, lack of confidence, academic pressure, social media influence and menstrual health concerns.

She emphasised the importance of personal hygiene, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep, and encouraged students to include iron-rich foods such as green vegetables, pulses, and fruits in their daily diet.

Highlighting the impact of hesitation and lack of awareness, Mandloi noted that many girls do not share their problems, which can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. She advised students to build self-confidence, adopt positive thinking and openly discuss their concerns with parents, teachers, or counsellors.

The students actively participated in the workshop and asked questions, which were answered in a simple and scientific manner. During the workshop, counsellor Anjali Upadhyay also shared valuable tips on mental health and balanced living.

In his address, the principal stressed that confidence and awareness are essential qualities for every girl in today’s world. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by senior teacher Monika Verma.