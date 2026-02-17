 MP News: Local Group Alleges Illegal Construction At Shrine Inside Mohan Talkies Complex
The memorandum pointed out that the construction appears to have been done recently and during a short period of time. The organization presented photographs comparing the past and present condition of the site, claiming that the construction was done in clear violation of court orders and administrative rules.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
MP News: Local Group Alleges Illegal Construction At Shrine Inside Mohan Talkies Complex

Dhar ( Madhya Pradesh): Members of a local organisation on Tuesday urged administrative action against the alleged illegal construction being carried at a dargah (shrine) inside the Mohan Talkies complex in Dhar city. 

The group, Sanatan Prahari, submitted a memorandum of their demands to Collector Priyank Mishra and called for strict action against those responsible.

Members of the organisation stated that the Mohan Talkies complex was a place of historical importance. The complex is currently sealed under orders of the court, and no activity is permitted there. 

Sanatan Prahari’s Jagdish Jat read out the memorandum on behalf of the committee. Members present at the occasion urged the administration to act quickly on the matter.

Another member Vijay Dave warned that if the administration does not take immediate action, the organisation will be forced to decide its next course of action.

