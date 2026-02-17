Indore News: Focused 4-Day Smart Revision Plan For CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Ahead Of February 21 Exam

Harpreet Kaur Chiraunde in top right |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Class 10 English Communicative Board Examination scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, students across the country are stepping into the most decisive phase of their preparation.

Anxiety levels are high—but according to Harpreet Kaur Chiraunde, HOD English at a private school in Indore, the final few days can make a meaningful difference if used wisely.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, she shares a focused, practical four-day revision plan along with exam-day strategies to help students maximise their scores.

“The last four days should be structured, not stressful.”

Q: How should students plan the remaining days before the exam?

Harpreet Kaur: The key is smart division of time. Each day must have a clear focus.

Day 1 – February 17: Literature (Fiction & Drama)

This day should be fully devoted to literature. Students must revisit themes, character sketches, central ideas, and values. Maintaining a quick-reference notebook helps. I always advise students to use textual vocabulary in their answers—it enhances content quality and leaves a strong examiner impression.

Day 2 – February 18: Poetry and short writing tasks

Poetry revision should cover theme, poetic devices, message, and tone. Alongside this, students must practise Request Letters (Q.3) and Factual Descriptions (Q.4) from the latest CBSE sample papers. Recently, object-based descriptions—like favourite gadgets—have become common. Preparing descriptions of a person and a place is also advisable.

Day 3 – February 19: Writing skills and grammar

This is the most scoring segment of the paper.

Students should practise:

• Letter to the Editor (7 marks)

• Article Writing (8 marks)

These are usually based on MCB themes such as Environment, Education, Science, Health, Travel, and National Integration. Collecting relevant facts and key vocabulary helps create impactful answers.

Grammar revision must include tenses, modals, determiners, prepositions, subject–verb agreement, and reported speech. Regular practice of gap-filling and sentence rearrangement is essential.

Day 4 – February 20: Reading and full-length practice

Reading comprehension requires exclusive attention. Students should practise different types of passages and check answers using the marking scheme. Attempting two to three full-length sample papers under exam conditions builds speed and confidence.

“Exam strategy matters as much as preparation.”

Q: What should students keep in mind on exam day?

Harpreet Kaur: The 15-minute reading time is extremely important. Use it to scan the paper and identify comfortable choices.

Time management should look like this:

• Section A (Reading) – 40 minutes

• Section B (Writing) – 50 minutes

• Section C (Grammar) – 20 minutes

• Literature – 1 hour

Always attempt the easiest options first. Examiners reward clarity, relevance, and organisation—not complexity.

What do evaluators expect?

According to Chiraunde, scoring well in writing depends on structure:

• Request Letter: Correct format and clear purpose.

• Factual Description: One compact, well-detailed paragraph.

• Letter to the Editor: Issue, causes, consequences, and solutions in three clear paragraphs.

• Article Writing: Strong introduction, organised body, and thoughtful conclusion with connectors and relevant quotations.

In literature, students should choose the easiest extracts, underline key points in short answers, and write structured, value-based long answers.

The final 10-minute rule

Students must aim to finish the paper in 2 hours and 50 minutes. The last 10 minutes should be used only for checking question numbers, reviewing missing parts, and correcting grammar or spelling errors.

A message to students

“English Communicative is not about last-minute cramming,” says Chiraunde. “It is about clarity of thought, organised expression, and calm execution. Even at the eleventh hour, focused revision can bring remarkable improvement.”

As thousands of students prepare to enter examination halls this Saturday, her advice remains simple and reassuring: plan smartly, write clearly, and believe in your preparation.