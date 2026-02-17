MP News: 'Part-Time Politician, Full-Time Drama King,' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Rahul Gandhi For Questioning India-US Deal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “part-time politician and full-time drama king” after the LoP slammed govt over 'anti-farmer' proposed India-US Trade deal.

Chouhan said Rahul lacks understanding of agriculture, trade, and rural life, and has never visited villages or farms, yet speaks on behalf of farmers and raises accusations.

He said, “Modi ji lagai kaam mein hain lekin kuch log usme khamiyan nikalte hain. He says ek neta hai jo part-time politician hai aur full-time drama king (dramebaz) hai. Na unko trade (vyapar) aur tradition (parampara) ki samajh hai. He said, jinne gaon nahi dekhi, dhool nahi dekhi, kheti nahi dekhi, etc., vo arop laga rahe hain. Main unse kehna chahta hu ki Modi ji jo kar rahe hain vo desh dekh rahe hain.

Then he says, lekin Rahul Baba kyu apne Swaminathan Committee ki report ko maanne se mana kar diya tha? He explains, uspar kaha tha ki kisan ki lagat par 50% munafa dekar hi Minimum Support Price (MSP) ghoshit honi chahiye, toh Congress ki sarkar ne affidavit deke inkaar kar diya tha.

Rahul slams India-US Deal

Notably, Rahul Gandhi openly slammed the central government for allegedly ignoring interests of farmers in the proposed India-US trade deal. He called the agreement a potential threat to Indian farmers.

He said, “We are witnessing a betrayal of India’s farmers in the name of a US trade deal.”

We are witnessing a betrayal of India’s farmers in the name of a US trade deal.



I want to ask the Prime Minister some simple questions:



He raised several questions to the Prime Minister:

What does importing DDG (distillers dried grains) really mean? Will Indian cattle be fed DDG derived from GM American corn, integrating our dairy chain with US agriculture?

If GM soya oil imports are allowed, how will farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and other states survive possible price shocks?

What additional products might be included in the trade deal? Could it force India to open pulses and other sensitive crops to US imports over time?

What does removing “non-trade barriers” mean? Will it weaken India’s position on GM crops, procurement policies, or MSP in the future?

Once the door opens, how can India prevent more crops being added each year without safeguards?