 MP News: Man Thrashed, Half-Stripped & Paraded Publicly After Love Jihad Allegations In Khajuraho; Probe On
A man identified as Mohammad Shakeel was allegedly thrashed and paraded half-stripped by members of Bajrang Dal after a woman accused him of blackmailing her for four years. The incident occurred at a hotel in Khajuraho. Police have taken him into custody and started an investigation. Allegations are yet to be officially confirmed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Thrashed, Half-Stripped & Paraded Publicly After Love Jihad Allegations In Khajuraho; Probe On | FP Photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of Love Jihad was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur where the Muslim man was thrashed half-stripped and paraded publicly, on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident took place in the Khajuraho police station area at a hotel named Apna Restaurant Hotel. The man was identified as Mohammad Shakeel. He was accused of blackmailing a Hindu woman for nearly 4 years.

Woman approached Bajrang Dal for help

It is said that the woman herself approached members of Bajrang Dal seeking help. After receiving the information, Bajrang Dal workers reached the hotel and allegedly found the man and the woman inside a room.

Soon after, a large commotion broke out at the hotel. 

Eyewitnesses claimed that the workers caught the man, partially stripped him and took out a procession of him, walking him through the market area to the police station. 

A large number of people gathered during the incident. A video of the episode is also said to be circulating on social media.

FP Photo

Man accused of trapping minor Hindu girls

Bajrang Dal members alleged that the man used to trap and blackmail minor Hindu girls. However, these allegations have not been officially confirmed by the police.

Khajuraho police have taken the man into custody and started questioning him. Police officials said that the matter is under investigation. 

The woman’s statement is being recorded and the hotel management will also be questioned. 

Authorities said further legal action will be taken based on the facts that come out during the investigation.

