 MP News: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stones, Sharp Weapon In Datia; Probe On
A 40-year-old man, Akhilesh Yadav, was brutally murdered near Angad Temple in Sevda, Datia district, on Tuesday evening. Unknown attackers allegedly assaulted him with stones and a sharp weapon. A country-made pistol was recovered from the spot. Family members protested, but police controlled the situation. The body was sent for post-mortem, and investigation is underway.

Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was brutally murdered by hitting with stones in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, as reported by police on Tuesday.

Reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, however, police have sealed the area and started an investigation.

According to information, the incident occurred near Angad Temple in the bus stand area of Sevda town on Tuesday evening. 

Unknown attackers allegedly killed him by repeatedly hitting him with stones and a sharp-edged weapon.

The deceased has been identified as Akhilesh Yadav (40), son of Gabbar Baba. He was a resident of village Ingui and currently living in Angad Colony of Sevda. 

He reportedly ran a milk dairy at the bus stand and also worked as a labourer.

Multiple injuries found on deceased’s body 

As soon as the incident was reported, family members reached the spot and tried to block the road in protest. 

Police intervened and brought the situation under control. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said multiple injuries were found on the victim’s body caused by stones and a sharp weapon. 

A country-made pistol was also recovered from the spot. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether any shots were fired. The exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report.

Keeping the seriousness of the case in mind, SDOP Ajay Channa and Station In-charge Sunil Banoria reached the scene and a police team started an investigation.

The area was sealed and evidence was collected. 

At present, police are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the accused.

