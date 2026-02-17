 MP News: Teacher Suspended For Posting Class 10 English Exam Paper On WhatsApp In Burhanpur
MP News: Teacher Suspended For Posting Class 10 English Exam Paper On WhatsApp In Burhanpur

A primary school teacher, Rajkumari Soni, was suspended for posting a photo of the MPBSE Class 10 English question paper on her WhatsApp status during the exam. She admitted taking the photo to help students cheat. The centre head was also suspended. Officials confirmed there was no paper leak as the image was shared after the exam began.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Photo: Pexels

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A primary school teacher was caught posting a photo of the MPBSE Class 10 English board exam question paper on her WhatsApp status during the ongoing examination on Tuesday.

The matter came to light at 9:35 am, following which an immediate investigation was ordered. The teacher and the centre head were suspended shortly after.

The teacher, Rajkumari Soni, posted at Tukaithad Primary School, had uploaded a photo of the English question paper on her WhatsApp status at 9:06 am, just minutes after the exam had begun.

The image was noticed by someone who immediately informed the authorities.

The Collector and Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat reached Tukaithad Higher Secondary School and questioned the teacher.

Rajkumari Soni admitted that she had taken the photo from the desk of an absent student and sent it to another person to help students cheat in the exam.

Following her confession, she was immediately removed from the examination centre. The centre head was also replaced on the spot.

The exam, however, continued without any major disruption and was completed peacefully.

Officials clarified that all 109 students present at the centre had entered before 8:40 am and the question paper was distributed on time.

Since the photo was uploaded only after the exam had already started, authorities confirmed that there was no paper leak.

Both the teacher and the centre head have been suspended. Rajkumari Soni has been taken to the police station for further questioning.

