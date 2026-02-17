MP News: Minister Clarifies Panchayat Powers During Budget Session | Representative Image

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Key issues concerning development works, sports infrastructure and AYUSH services in Agar-Malwa district were raised during the Budget Session of State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by MLA Bhairo Singh Bapu, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel clarified that district and Janpad Panchayat members have no authority to directly approve development works on personal recommendation.

Citing Section 47 of the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993, he said members participate through committees and there is no provision allowing individual approvals.

He termed allegations of discrimination in fund allocation as baseless and said that details of works and expenditures since 2022 have been provided in the Assembly appendix.

On sports infrastructure, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang informed the House that no indoor or outdoor stadium is currently operational in the Susner assembly constituency.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Shakti Yojana, 2.218 hectares of land has been allotted for constructing a sports complex in Susner. Construction will begin after plan approval and budget allocation.

Regarding healthcare, AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that 22 schemes are being implemented statewide. In Susner constituency, seven AYUSH dispensaries are functional, including four Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. He added that filling vacant posts is an ongoing process without a fixed timeline.