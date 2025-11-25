Indore Gears Up For Unity March To Mark Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary; Rally Will Conclude At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat

Indore News: BJP State Vice President Surendra Sharma Conducts Inspection Ahead Of Unity March In City; CM Mohan Yadav To Participate | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is gearing up to welcome the Unity March being held to to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhanrgav swung into action and conducted review meetings and inspections on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The yatra which commenced from Nagpur is all set to reach city on Tuesday evening from Double Chowki. All the 275 participants will be accommodated for the night at the famous Khajrana Temple. The following morning, a yagna will be organised where all the travellers will participate in the temple itself.

It will then leave for Gujarat and will conclude at Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

CM Mohan Yadav likely to participate

According to senior public representatives, CM Mohan Yadav will flag the event after laying wreath at the Patel statue at around 10am on Wednesday morning, following which the march will formally commence.

BJP State Vice President Surendra Sharma braced the inspection and gave necessary directives to ensure smooth flow in the event.

During the inspection, several public representatives including, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Shankar Lalwani, Ramesh Mendola, Sumit Mishra, Collector Shivam Verma, Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, Corporation officials and employees, and local residents were present.

Part of Nationwide Yatras

The event is one of four Unity Yatras being organised across the country to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The yatra is a part of month-long celebrations to mark Patel's 150th birth anniversary held on October 31.

Yatra's route

Madhumilan – Dawa Bazaar – Chhawani – Agrasen Chauraha, where it will conclude.