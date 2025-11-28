MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Praises Police For Swift Action In Raisen Rape Case, Says, 'There's No Place For Criminals' In State | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took cognizance on the rape case involving a 6-year-old girl and praised the police for their swift action, on Friday.

He further added that the state government is known for good governance and strict law-and-order.

The Chief Minister said the police arrested the accused after a brief encounter, adding that such action shows the government’s firm approach toward criminals.

He stated that there is ‘no place for criminals’ in Madhya Pradesh and that the law will act with full strictness in cases of serious crimes.

He also reiterated that ensuring the safety of citizens remains the government’s top priority.

Accused arrested after short encounter

According to police, the accused, identified as Salman Khan, was injured in a short encounter late Thursday night.

He tried to escape while being taken to Goharganj, after which police shot him in the leg. He is currently being treated at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, and his condition is reported to be stable.

The incident took place on November 21, when the accused allegedly lured the child into a forest with the promise of chocolates and raped her before fleeing.

Since the crime, locals had been staging protests and demanding strict action, including an encounter of the accused.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.