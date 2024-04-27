Indore Coaching War: ‘Baap Baap Hi Rahega...’ Coaching Institutes Exhibit Their Power As Thousands Of Students Gather At South Tukoganj (WATCH)

Indore: ‘Baap Baap Hi Rahega….’War Of Words Between Coaching Institues After Release Of MP Board Exam Results | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, well known as the education hub of the central state, is witnessing an intense competition between various coaching institutes to woo new students, soon after the announcements of results of several competitive exams.

An interesting phenomenon was seen in the city's South Tukoganj area in which not only the students, but the director and teachers of a famous coaching institute reached in front of their competitor’s to claim that they have given a higher number of selected students in competitive exams.

Thousands of students, along with teachers of the institute, gathered near the covered well in South Tukoganj area and also raised slogans in order to overpower the other and prove themselves better to attract new batches.

‘Baap baap rahega…beta, beta!’

During the demonstration the students and teachers also tried to prove themselves superior to their competitors with the slogan “Baap baap hi rehega, Beta beta hi rahega!....Father remains father, son only son!”

The incident created a ruckus and caused a jam-like situation on the road. However, after sloganeering for a long time on microphone, the crowd returned. It is alleged that during the desperate ‘self-promotion,’ the crowd ignored the Model code of conduct along with the traffic convenience and police & administration.