Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bike borne miscreants snatched mobile phone from a woman who was returning home from duty on Tuesday night in Ratibad area.

Following investigations, police have detained two suspects in connection with the incident and are questioning them further.

According to reports, Kavita (37) works in a private company and lives in the same area. On Tuesday at 8 pm, Kavita was returning home on foot with her colleagues.

They have reached near a popular hotel when bike borne two miscreants came from behind and snatched away her mobile phone. Kavita and others tried to chase the duo but they sped away on their bike.

After receiving information, police team reached the spot and scanned the footages in the vicinity which provided vital clues. After identifying the suspects, police team detained two persons late at night and started interrogating them. Police officials said that efforts were underway to ascertain if the duo was involved in similar other incidents in the area.