 Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone

Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone

Bike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a 37-year-old woman returning home from work in Bhopal’s Ratibad area on Tuesday night. The incident occurred near a hotel while she was walking with colleagues. Police scanned CCTV footage, identified suspects, and detained two persons for questioning to probe their involvement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bike borne miscreants snatched mobile phone from a woman who was returning home from duty on Tuesday night in Ratibad area.

Following investigations, police have detained two suspects in connection with the incident and are questioning them further.

According to reports, Kavita (37) works in a private company and lives in the same area. On Tuesday at 8 pm, Kavita was returning home on foot with her colleagues.

They have reached near a popular hotel when bike borne two miscreants came from behind and snatched away her mobile phone. Kavita and others tried to chase the duo but they sped away on their bike.

FPJ Shorts
UP RERA Project Registrations Jump 19% To Record 308, Investment Touches ₹68,328 Crore
UP RERA Project Registrations Jump 19% To Record 308, Investment Touches ₹68,328 Crore
₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Money Laundering Case: Special PMLA Court Summons Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra & Rajesh Satija
₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Money Laundering Case: Special PMLA Court Summons Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra & Rajesh Satija
Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G and Reno 15 5G To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live
Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G and Reno 15 5G To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live
Sensex Slips 255.86 Points To 84,705.28 In Early Trade, Nifty 65.9 Points To 26,074.85
Sensex Slips 255.86 Points To 84,705.28 In Early Trade, Nifty 65.9 Points To 26,074.85
Read Also
MP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive...
article-image

After receiving information, police team reached the spot and scanned the footages in the vicinity which provided vital clues. After identifying the suspects, police team detained two persons late at night and started interrogating them. Police officials said that efforts were underway to ascertain if the duo was involved in similar other incidents in the area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone

Bhopal News: Bike Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Mobile Phone

MP News: Government Seeks To Know Info On Crematorium In Villages; Minister Prahlad Patel Announced...

MP News: Government Seeks To Know Info On Crematorium In Villages; Minister Prahlad Patel Announced...

Bhopal News: Illegal Tree Felling In City Raises Alarm, NGT To Hear Ayodhya Bypass Case On Thursday

Bhopal News: Illegal Tree Felling In City Raises Alarm, NGT To Hear Ayodhya Bypass Case On Thursday

MP News: 556 Hindu Kids Study At Madrasas In Morena, Irks NHRC Member

MP News: 556 Hindu Kids Study At Madrasas In Morena, Irks NHRC Member

MP News: Lokayukta Police Nab PHE Superintendent Engineer Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe In Sagar

MP News: Lokayukta Police Nab PHE Superintendent Engineer Taking ₹1.50 Lakh Bribe In Sagar