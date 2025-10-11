 MP News: One-Sided Lover Throws Woman Off Roof After Molesting, Assaulting Her In Khandwa
The woman sustained serious injuries to her head, both toes, and near her left eye

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
MP News: One-Sided Lover Throws Woman Off Roof After Molesting, Assaulting Her In Khandwa | File Pic (Representative Image)

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): With rising cases of molestations in the district, another such incident came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Saturday.

A man allegedly entered a young woman’s house, molested and assaulted her, and then pushed her off the roof.

According to police reports, the accused has been identified as Bajrang, son of Tejsingh Nikum, a resident of Gokulgaon village.

The victim alleged that the accused forcibly barged into her home and attacked her on the terrace.

article-image

During the attack, the accused repeatedly said, “I will marry you only,” and pushed her from the roof. The incident was immediately reported at Moghat police station.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her head, both toes, and near her left eye. Her family members immediately rushed her to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections related to molestation and attempted murder.

A search operation is underway to nab the accused.

Further details are awaited.

